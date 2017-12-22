People Have A Lot To Say About SZA’s ‘The Weekend’ Video

On Thursday, SZA dropped the music video for a fan favorite track “The Weekend” from her Ctrl album. The clip was directed by Solange and while many people have love for both artists, some weren’t too hype over Solange’s direction of the video.

You can peep the visuals for yourself below, then swipe through to check out people’s reactions.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: