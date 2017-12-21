Still Mad? Roy Moore Attacks Doug Jones’ Gay Son



Still Mad? Roy Moore Attacks Doug Jones' Gay Son

Judge Roy Moore is the sore loser of 2017. The accused pedophile clearly lost the Alabama Senate race and has blamed everyone from Muslims to any form of brown people. Also, as we all know, Roy thinks LGBT people are going to burn in the fiery depths of an Alabama hell so he is especially mad that Senator-elect Doug Jones has a 22-year-old gay son.

Carson Jones, who lives in Denver, Colorado, was pointed out by several LGBT sites to be gay. This week, he confirmed to The Advocate he is gay and told the popular queer outlet, “I am obviously thrilled with my dad’s victory. We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many people that made this happen. Alabama made a really big statement that unity wins out. I couldn’t be prouder of him or my home state!”

Thankfully, Doug Jones didn’t use his son or anyone in his family as a tool to get votes. But Roy Moore is using Doug’s son to stir up hate. He posted The Advocate article on his Facebook, which was clearly done to attack Carson, and haters had a field day in the comments. Here are just a few, “Obviously Jones was an absent father for his son to be a homosexual,” “Shame they slander a great Alabamian Judge Moore and then the sick left winner shows its perversion” and this gem, “Do you know what baby killers, homosexuals, so-called social elites, the underclasses, old hipsters, felons, socialists college students, urban thugs and white trash have in common? They elected Doug Jones!” Roy Moore has since deleted the post.

Roy Moore appears to be such a bigoted person with such bigoted followers. Judge Moore could definitely use some rainbow in his life. In case you were wondering, Roy still hasn’t conceded.

In better news, check out Carson living life in Denver, Colorado.

SOURCE: ThinkProgress

