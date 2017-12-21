Photos
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B’s Modern Day Jackie-O Vibes For Jimmy Fallon?

Hello Beautiful Staff
Cardi B appeared on The Tonight Show and switched up her fashion look yet again. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi was sitting pretty for her interview.

She wore a green top with green fur on the shoulders and sleeves and sides created by designer Rubin Singer. She paired the top with black Milly pants and Christian Louboutin shoes. She was spotted outside The Tonight Show wearing Versace frames.

Cardi charmed Jimmy Fallon as they discussed the origin of her name, not expecting Off-Set to propose, and more. Beauties, we want to know, is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

You can watch the entire interview, here.

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

