Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation

Sounds like this could get really messy, really fast.

Mo’money, mo’problems! This is likely how breakout actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish is feeling after learning that her ex-husband is gearing up to sue for defamation, stemming from how she wrote about him in her book.

In her book The Last Black Unicorn, published earlier this month, Tiffany Haddish discussed some of the most intimate and heartbreaking details of her life and according to her ex-husband William Stewart, some of those details are untrue. As reported by The Grio, Stewart is gearing up to sue Haddish for defamation after objecting to several things in her book that paint him in a bad light.

Via The Grio:

William Stewart wasn’t thrilled when he read the claims Haddish made in her book, ‘The Last Black Unicorn.’ In the book, Haddish described domestic abuse so bad that she lost an unborn fetus because of it. Stewart disputed those claims, and now, he’s got Atlanta attorneys Michael T. Sterling and E. Carlos Tanner III to back him up and file libel and defamation claims against the ‘Girls Trip’ star.

After the book’s release, Stewart took to Instagram to defend himself:

“I ont [sic] want to respond to my character and my family matters in the book. At this time I will not through [sic] dirt at Tiffany or release things that I know will harm her. I actually don’t think this was all Tiffany’s doings [sic]… I think people were telling her they need to add stuff to fluff it up. I have NEVER HIT or beat a woman in my life. I’m hurting and thanks.”

What could possibly help Stewart’s case is what Haddish admitted about the book, acknowledging some of its embellishments. “I ain’t gon’ lie. Some stuff in the book is a little bit… I was like, ‘What?’” she said, adding, “I don’t know if when they edit, maybe they tweak things a little. So, then, in the audiobook, I’m like, ‘No, this is what it is.’”

Nevertheless, there is court proof of Haddish’s claims, as court documents were obtained of a restraining order placed on Stewart by her back in 2011. In the documents, she vividly described the repeated instances of abuse that match the stories she told in The Last Black Unicorn. She also described bruises on her neck from the alleged altercation and noted his “very strong hands” as a weapon.

 

photos