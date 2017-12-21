The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their Best DJ Khaled Impersonation

[anvplayer video=”4255100″]

Watch Pitch Perfect 3 stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ester Dean, Hanna Mae Lee, Chrissie Fit, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp do their best DJ Khaled impersonation. The Bellas are back for one last wild ride. This time perform for the USO for a chance to open up for DJ Khaled before mayhem breaks out as always.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters everywhere tomorrow.

