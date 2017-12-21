WWYD? You Won’t Believe What This Pastor Did After Finding A $6.5 Million Diamond

Last week, we told you about the homeless man who got lucky and made off with $354K that he found at a Paris Airport — but a similar situation recently happened to a an African pastor and what he did with his findings was completely opposite of the homeless man’s decision to keep the money for himself.

The 709-carat “Peace Diamond” was discovered in the village of Koryardu in March. The man who found it, Pastor Emmanuel Momoh, sold the diamond in order to help the village. In a statement obtained by Forbes, Momoh said, “The Peace Diamond will greatly improve the lives of our people as it will bring clean water, electricity, schools, medical facilities, bridges and roads to our villages and the Kono District.”

The jewel ultimately went to auction after an offer was rejected by the Sierra Leone government in May. It sold for $6.5 million in New York earlier this month to Graff Diamonds.

