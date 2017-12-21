Entertainment News
Keke Palmer Makes Christmas Unforgettable For A Hand Full Of Girls [Exclusive Video]

Saving Or Daughters 2017

Source: Vincent Davis / Radio One

Keke Palmer teamed up with Hot 107.9 and “Saving Our Daughters,” to make christmas special for a few young ladies. Not only did Keke give away free dolls to the girls, she also took pictures and dished out tons of love. Check out the video and photos below.[

photos