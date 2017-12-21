Keke Palmer Makes Christmas Unforgettable For A Hand Full Of Girls [Exclusive Video]

11 reads Leave a comment
Keke Palmer teamed up with Hot 107.9 and “Saving Our Daughters,” to make christmas special for a few young ladies. Not only did Keke give away free dolls to the girls, she also took pictures and dished out tons of love. Check out the video and photos below.[
Saving Our Daughter 2017 [Exclusive Photos]
