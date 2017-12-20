Entertainment News
Zendaya Opens Up About The Downside Of Fame

It took nearly 7 years, but the project Hugh Jackman is most passionate about is finally here; The Greatest Showman.

Jackman continues to prove he’s a triple threat by playing a lovable, kind version of the renowned, controversial P.T. Barnum. The musical was inspired by the story of how Barnum created the Barnum and Bailey Circus. However, we use ‘inspired by’ loosely because his persona in the movie is far from what he was like in real life.

We had the opportunity to catch up with Jackman, Zendaya, and Zac Efron about The Greatest Showman, the pros and cons of fame, and more.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, get ready for the “The Greatest Showman,” out in theaters everywhere. ​

