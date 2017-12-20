Entertainment News
New York’s Coolest Influencers Stopped By The Jumanji 2 Xilla Movie Party

Global Grind
Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle is in theaters now and it’s a wild ride, perfect for the holidays. It’s not only funny it’s a wonderful tribute to the original film. The Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black are magical in this movie. Last week some of New York’s coolest influencers got to check out the film at the beautiful iPic Movie Theaters at Fulton Market for the Xilla Movie Party. After the screening guests headed over to the Tuck Room where they had a Hennessy Privilege experience. Guests sipped Jumanji inspired cocktails like Hennessy Jumanji Ginger and others.

Jumanji

Singer and model Jordyn Taylor was on hand to watch Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle.

Jumanji

Beauty influencer Barbie Conga stopped by with her son, who loved the movie and can’t  stop talking about it.

Jumanji

Curl goddess Priscilla aka Shine Shruck showed up for the time of her life.

Jumanji

Host and makeup artist Avielle Amor was on hand at iPic Theaters and ordered the sliders which are scrumptious.

Jumanji

Rapper Kertasy, Power star Guyviaud Joseph and Instagram comedian Jacob Berger posed for a flick inside the Tuck Room.

Jumanji

New York Comedy Week comedian Desi Johnson and actor Julius Stukes enjoyed the film at the Xilla Movie Party

photos