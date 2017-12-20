Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Houston Rap Inspired Christmas Light Show Gets Visit From Paul Wall

"It's lit" is an understatement.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
GRAMMY Block Party

Source: Sasha Haagensen / Getty

One Spring Hills, Texas resident honored Houston rap and brought the Christmas vibes at the same time.

Frankie To-ong, an IT manager, spent over 20 years mixing music in the clubs and for a special period, he decided to program H-Town tracks with Christmas lights. Thus, a hot light show was born featuring everyone from Fat Pat to Paul Wall. Check out the video below, which has since gained over 800,000 views and 22,000 shares.

 

Paul Wall himself was even impressed by the spectacle. You can watch his visit to the house below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Houston Rap Inspired Christmas Light Show Gets Visit From Paul Wall

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Zendaya Opens Up About The Downside Of Fame
 6 hours ago
12.20.17
Punny! Can You Figure Out These Idioms, illusions…
 7 hours ago
12.20.17
You Won’t Believe What Was Stolen From This…
 8 hours ago
12.20.17
Would You Bathe In This Creepy Old Lady’s…
 9 hours ago
12.20.17
WCW: Young And Gettin’ It!
 9 hours ago
12.20.17
Houston Rap Inspired Christmas Light Show Gets Visit…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
New York’s Coolest Influencers Stopped By The Jumanji…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
Watch HBO Trailer For ‘2 Dope Queens’ With…
 11 hours ago
12.20.17
Barack Obama As Santa Will Bring You All…
 13 hours ago
12.20.17
Bitter Reporter Gives Snow Removal Tutorial For The…
 14 hours ago
12.20.17
More Life: Have You Seen The UFO Video…
 15 hours ago
12.20.17
Here’s Why One Young Lady’s ‘Very Curry Christmas’…
 15 hours ago
12.20.17
John Legend Has Been Cast To Play Jesus…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Stay Woke: If You’re Attending An Office Holiday…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Chrissy Teigen Got The Weirdest Advice When She…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
The #RuinAVideogameInOneWord Hashtag Has Already Tainted Some Of…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
photos