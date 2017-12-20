You Won’t Believe What Was Stolen From This Former NBA Player’s Place

Crime took a turn for the weird this week when one former NBA player tweeted about a recent robbery.

Charlie Villanueva, who last played for the Dallas Mavericks, made a post saying his Dallas home was burglarized.

Damn my home in Dallas was just burglarized, called the cops and still waiting on @DallasPD to make a report. FYI it’s been 2hrs since I called. #shitiscrazy — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

The weird part about everything is the robber decided to take appliances, including his toilet.

They stole my toilet…… I’m not making this shit up. Still waiting @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/Go9BP3itSB — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Twitter couldn’t help but come with jokes. One user even made a “stolen toilet” account and tweeted at Charlie.

Charlie are u looking for me ??? — stolen toilet (@stolen_toilet) December 20, 2017

Swipe through to check out some more funny reactions.

