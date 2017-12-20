Barack Obama As Santa Will Bring You All The Feels For Our Former POTUS

Considering our current administration, anything Barack Obama does at this point seems like an angelic gift.

Last week, the former POTUS visited the Boys & Girls Club in Washington D.C. and the footage was filled with Christmas cheer.

Check out some highlights The Obama Foundation released below.

Here’s some more footage in case that didn’t do it for you…

Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R — Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017

(Sigh)…Barack Obama for Santa 2018 anyone?

Also On 97.9 The Beat: