Barack Obama As Santa Will Bring You All The Feels For Our Former POTUS

Some Christmas cheer in the midst of gloomy politics.

US President Barack Obama goes shopping during Small Business Saturday

Source: Pool / Getty

Considering our current administration, anything Barack Obama does at this point seems like an angelic gift.

Last week, the former POTUS visited the Boys & Girls Club in Washington D.C. and the footage was filled with Christmas cheer.

Check out some highlights The Obama Foundation released below.

 

Here’s some more footage in case that didn’t do it for you…

(Sigh)…Barack Obama for Santa 2018 anyone?

