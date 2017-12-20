Entertainment News
Watch HBO Trailer For ‘2 Dope Queens’ With Jessica Williams & Phoebe Robinson

Melanated royalty brings the laughs.

Jessica Williams has been keeping busy ever since she left the The Daily Show in 2016. Along with her Netflix movie The Incredible Jessica James, Williams continues to host her funny podcast 2 Dope Queens along with comedian Phoebe Robinson.

Now the two hilarious women are bringing their project to HBO. The 2 Dope Queens special will be taped in front of a live audience in Brooklyn’s King Theatre and it will include four hour-long episodes. They’ll include “New York” with Jon Stewart, “Hair” with Sarah Jessica Parker, “Hot Peen” with Tituss Burgess, and “Black Nerds” (a.k.a. “Blerds”) with Uzo Aduba.

You can check out a teaser for the special below and be sure to watch the first episode on Friday, Feb. 2 at 11:30 p.m. on HBO.

 

