The Blame Game: SeXual Harassment 

Description:

This week we discuss blockchain and why its important when it comes to cryptocurrency, how a blockchain smart phone can changed the mobile phone game, cannabis infused wine, why you should always check your ride share apps, and how T-Mobile’s next move can disrupt cellular service. Kim Whittington Executive Vegan Chef at Google, joins to talk about importance of nutrition and drops a few on cooking tips for the holidays. Plus so much more.

