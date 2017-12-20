Entertainment News
Here’s Why One Young Lady’s ‘Very Curry Christmas’ Has Gone Viral

Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

 

Rachel Grace, who has Down Syndrome, manages the ESU Women’s Basketball team and is a huge fan of NBA star Steph Curry.

Thanks to her teammates who made a video and sent it off to Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors offered to fly Grace out for a game. Rachel’s priceless reaction to the big news is what made her Curry Christmas go viral:

 

No word on when Grace is flying out to watch the Warriors play, but they do have a game against the Cavaliers on Christmas Day — which would be a clutch first game for any Curry fan.

Check out the heartwarming video above.

