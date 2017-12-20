John Kelly Seeks Another Token Black For The White House

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

John Kelly Seeks Another Token Black For The White House

Job candidates, take a close look at Kelly's record and beware!

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly met on Monday with Black Republicans and told them that the administration seeks to hire talented people, The Hill reported. But given Kelly’s record, there’s plenty of doubt about his sincerity.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

RELATED: News Roundup: WH Secretary Can’t Name Black Staffers

“I didn’t say African-Americans, I didn’t say Hispanics, I said talented young men and women,” Kelly said days after the ouster of the administration’s most high-profile Black staffer.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former reality TV star turned presidential adviser, was terminated by Kelly, according to one version of what happened. He gave her a pink slip in the White House Situation Room, but she continues to deny getting fired. In the meantime, the White House is under scrutiny for its lack of African-American staffers. The administration’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when asked by reporters, was unable to provide specific names of any Black staffers after Manigault Newman’s ouster.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Given Kelly’s record, it’s hard to imagine that he’s serious about wanting more Black staffers around the White House. Let’s start with the fight he picked with Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), in which he lied about her taking credit for the construction of a federal building and called her “an empty barrel,” which is considered a racist slur. He also revealed his racist view of history by defending Confederate General Robert E. Lee as an “honorable man” and promoting the myth that the Civil War resulted from a “lack of ability to compromise.”

Hispanics have also been in Kelly’s crosshairs. He was behind a directive to immigration enforcement agents to portray undocumented immigrants as criminals. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a Democrat from Illinois, has also slammed Kelly for his role in ending protections for children in the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. The White House needs anther Black face around. The community can only hope that the next one truly advocates for African Americans. Kelly, however, is probably not onboard with either plan.

SOURCE:  The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Deuces! Ta-Nehisi Coates Quits Twitter After His Spat With Cornel West

WTH? Extremely Bizarre Video Of Omarosa Surfaces Amid White House Exit

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

John Kelly

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
More Life: Have You Seen The UFO Video…
 2 hours ago
12.20.17
Here’s Why One Young Lady’s ‘Very Curry Christmas’…
 2 hours ago
12.20.17
John Legend Has Been Cast To Play Jesus…
 16 hours ago
12.19.17
Stay Woke: If You’re Attending An Office Holiday…
 17 hours ago
12.19.17
Chrissy Teigen Got The Weirdest Advice When She…
 18 hours ago
12.19.17
The #RuinAVideogameInOneWord Hashtag Has Already Tainted Some Of…
 21 hours ago
12.19.17
‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’…The Remixes!
 23 hours ago
12.19.17
Sophia The Robot Wishes Us All A ‘Spectacular…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Viral Parrot’s Apple Ringtone Chirp Will Have You…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Kim Burrell Takes a Tumble While Praising The…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Only 13 Days Left Until 2018 And This…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Katt Williams Is Refocused With Faux Locs, A…
 2 days ago
12.18.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 days ago
12.18.17
Nigerian Painter’s Realistic Portraits Might Give You All…
 2 days ago
12.18.17
photos