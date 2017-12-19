Music
Double The Heat: Everyone Loves A Good Song Mashup

Global Grind
2007 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The idea of combining two unrelated songs and having them sound like magical bliss when they’re blended together is definitely an art.

Some mashups don’t make sense at all, but others, like the brilliant SZA and Aaliyah mix below, sounds like an dream collab from the future.

 

 

Hit the flip for more epic mashups we didn’t even know we needed.

photos