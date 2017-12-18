Kristen Wiig Reacts To Sophia The Robot Wanting To Destroy Humans

Global Grind

I sat down with Kristen Wiig to talk about her new movie Downsizing where families go through a process to make themselves small to conserve waste and save the environment, only to find out there more to their little world.

During our chat, Kristen Wiig shares her thoughts on Sophia the Robot saying she wants to destroy humans. Downsizing is in theaters everywhere Friday, December 22nd.

