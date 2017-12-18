Katt Williams Is Refocused With Faux Locs, A New Netflix Special And Hit Movie

Global Grind

Katt Williams is the 6th man in a new comedy from Warner Bros called Father Figures starring Ed Helms and Owen Wilson. I sat down with the troubled comedian to talk about his role in this new film, bouncing back after several stumbles and more. Katt also reveals he has a new comedy special dropping in January on Netflix that he’s trying to prove that they spent their money on the wrong comedians. Katt’s hair is for an upcoming film he’s working on.

