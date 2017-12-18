Entertainment News
Nigerian Painter’s Realistic Portraits Might Give You All The Feels

A talented artist captures the intimate.

A retired black man painting

Source: adamkaz / Getty

Ayogu Kingsley is an artist who’s already gotten buzz in his home country of Nigeria and internationally. His striking portraits put us up close and personal with the emotions of the subject. Peep the artist at work below.

 

His unfiltered approach to human struggle will get you all in your feels. Swipe through to see more of his amazing work.

