One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype For The New Year

Global Grind

In two weeks we’ll be saying bye to 2017 and hello to 2018.

Time to bring in those new year resolutions and maybe do things differently than what you’ve been doing. One praise practitioner is getting us excited for our new selves. Check them out below.

Walked Into Church Like… #HappySunday A post shared by Harlan Anthony (@mr_anthony2you) on Dec 17, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Also On 97.9 The Beat: