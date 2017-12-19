News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Into The Rafters: The Lakers Will Be Retiring Two Jerseys Tonight For Kobe Bryant

Different animal, same beast

Global Grind Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Tonight, both jerseys worn by Kobe Bryant throughout his career, #8 and #24, will be retired tonight at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers play at home tonight against the Golden State Warriors, and the legendary players’ jerseys will be lifted into the rafters during halftime. Bryant will become the 10th player in Lakers history to have his number retired, joining Lakers legends such as Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal.

According to statistics from NBA.com, The Black Mamba ranks as the Lakers all-time leader in regular season games played (1,346), points (33,643), three-pointers made (1,827), steals (1,944) and free throws made (8,378). He also owns the franchise playoff records for games played (220), points (5,640), three-pointers made (292) and free throws made (1,320).  Of course, he’s also making history by having two jerseys retired in his name, but as many pointed out, his “separate” careers with each jersey each make their own argument for being Hall of Fame-worthy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Many Lakers legends–of course including Kobe–will be in the building tonight for the ceremony, while many wished him congratulations via Twitter and Instagram. Check out those well wishes below and tune in tonight at 10pm to see Kobe Bryant honored for his legendary career with The Los Angeles Lakers.

 

Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend

16 photos Launch gallery

Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend

Continue reading Into The Rafters: The Lakers Will Be Retiring Two Jerseys Tonight For Kobe Bryant

Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend

 

kobe bryant , NBA

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sophia The Robot Wishes Us All A ‘Spectacular…
 3 hours ago
12.19.17
Viral Parrot’s Apple Ringtone Chirp Will Have You…
 3 hours ago
12.19.17
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was…
 4 hours ago
12.19.17
Kim Burrell Takes a Tumble While Praising The…
 4 hours ago
12.19.17
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s…
 4 hours ago
12.19.17
Only 13 Days Left Until 2018 And This…
 5 hours ago
12.19.17
Katt Williams Is Refocused With Faux Locs, A…
 20 hours ago
12.18.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 21 hours ago
12.18.17
Nigerian Painter’s Realistic Portraits Might Give You All…
 22 hours ago
12.18.17
Tis’ The Season For Another Holiday Viral Challenge
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
New ‘Trap Kwanzaa Carols’ Playlist Will Have You…
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 day ago
12.18.17
We Can’t Stop Smiling At These North Pole-Ready…
 1 day ago
12.18.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 day ago
12.18.17
These Motivational Tweets Will Help You Make It…
 1 day ago
12.18.17
Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Loses Power Leaves Thousands Stranded
 1 day ago
12.18.17
photos