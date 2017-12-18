97.9 The Beat TV News
No Jail Time For Tekashi69 For His Alleged Involvement In Child Rape Case [VIDEO]

According to DJ Akademiks, New York rapper Tekashi69 won’t face any jail time for his alleged involvement in a child rape case that happened in 2015. Check out the video above to get the full scoop of exactly what went down in court, the plea deal, and more.

Source: DJ Akademiks YouTube Channel

