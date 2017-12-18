Mad Love: All Hope In Humanity Isn’t Lost After All

Global Grind

Sometimes, social media is all the promotion you need to keep your business up and running.

Houston native Jackie Garza used the power of Twitter to help her dad’s bakery stay open, unlike most mom and pop shops that were damaged when Hurricane Harvey hit the city back in September.

HEY YALL MY DAD HAS A LITTLE PANADERIA/ RESTAURANT. HE MAKES ALL OF THE PAN DULCE HIMSELF. HE BEEN THINKING ABOUT CLOSING BUT I CANT LET THAT HAPPEN, SPRED THE WORD 1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER! LA CASA BAKERY AND CAFE 1002 HOGAN STREET 77009!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cc2fEDwuyB — j (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

She continued on, adding images of the food along with brief descriptions of them.

CHOCOLATE ABUELITA Y PAN DULCE FOR DIZ WEATHER GO HARD pic.twitter.com/iNEVaftcOD — j (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

SHRIMP QUESADILLAS OR FAJITA BOTH GO HARD pic.twitter.com/nqxufwnswZ — j (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

And her followers were supportive beyond Garza’s wildest dreams.

What time he close? Finna pull up — Christopher Gonz (@chrisdongonz) December 8, 2017

is there a go fund me we can send money to if we live too far?!💓 — car🔆 (@wethecarley) December 7, 2017

I go to college in NY but live in HOU. When I come home I no doubt will pay it a visit — Grayson Skweres (@g_skweres) December 7, 2017

Moral of the story is when in doubt, try social media out. Hit the flip to see the full story.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: