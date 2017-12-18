Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Loses Power Leaves Thousands Stranded

8 reads Leave a comment
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International had a major power outage leaving thousands of passengers stranded in the dark Sunday night.
The outage disrupted air travel across the entire United States. Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled. Officials say the outage started with a fire in a Georgia Power electrical facility. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but according to the Mayor’s office all power should be restored by midnight.
How The Stars Celebrated Christmas
19 photos Launch gallery
How The Stars Celebrated Christmas
1. SEASONS GREETINGS from THE MORGANS! @iammeganmorgan📸:@tismanphotoSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons ❤️🎄Source:Instagram 2 of 19
3. Kris Jenner: So surprised I seriously have no words for this spectacular gift from my kids……thank you family ❤❤🎅🏼🎅🏼🎄🎄🙏🙏#blessed #family #1956thunderbird #christmasmagic #dreamcar #imaluckygirlSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Jamie Foxx: The aftermath…. Merry ChristmasSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. Tiny: My baby’s first Christmas.. she wasn’t to sure about Santa tho @heiressdharris my Sunshine! Best Christmas ever cause I got her to add to my amazing bunch of kids!! 👑💜🎅🏻Source:Instagram 5 of 19
6. LeBron James: Always wanted a tree like this when I was a kid, flooded with gifts. Kids still up so Santa hasn’t got here just yet. Coming soon! Lol. Merry Xmas to everyone in the world!! Blessings on blessings on blessingsSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. When its ya sons prom night so he’s waiting for his date to come down but you ah proud mom so you went with him to pick her up so u can get ya pics in 😩😩😂😂😂😂Source:Instagram 7 of 19
8. As far as anyone knows we are a nice normal family 🙈 Happy Holidays from our family to yours 🎄📸: @kevinkwan327Source:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Today… I kissed Santa and I’m proud of it! #bestdadaward #curryclausSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Merry Christmas To All And To All A Good Morning! #Fam #HappilyEverHoughton 2016Source:Instagram 10 of 19
11. We wish you a Merry Christmas… 🎄💕👶🏽 🐶Source:Instagram 11 of 19
12. 🎄 Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamilyPhoto by : @justwillietSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. #Christmas is here everywhere. ❤️🎅🏼🎄❄️Source:Instagram 13 of 19
14. God is Good. All the time. #merryludacrismas #housefullofwomen #thesearetheonlypajamasthatfitmypackage😂 #nowthatsludicrousSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Happy sledding from our hill to yours❄️Source:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Merry Christmas from the Herberts❤️Source:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Niecy Nash: 💍All I want for Christmas…❤❤❤❤❤❤❤Source:Instagram 17 of 19
18. Merry Christmas from the Gross Family! 🎄Source:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Monica Brown: I’m sure in every house kids wanna get at least one gift on Christmas Eve LOL… So in a house full of sneaker heads this was it!!! #Jordans #3s #Retro of course I didn’t forget my Lil Momma she got a pair and a Troll art set LOL… Merry Christmas 🎄🎁Source:Instagram 19 of 19
