Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Loses Power Leaves Thousands Stranded

HotSpotATL.com

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International had a major power outage leaving thousands of passengers stranded in the dark Sunday night.

The outage disrupted air travel across the entire United States. Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled. Officials say the outage started with a fire in a Georgia Power electrical facility. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but according to the Mayor’s office all power should be restored by midnight.

Click here for more flight and airport details.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.