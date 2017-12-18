Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Loses Power Leaves Thousands Stranded

HotSpotATL.com
8 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International had a major power outage leaving thousands of passengers stranded in the dark Sunday night.

The outage disrupted air travel across the entire United States. Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled. Officials say the outage started with a fire in a Georgia Power electrical facility. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but according to the Mayor’s office all power should be restored by midnight.

Click here for more flight and airport details.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How The Stars Celebrated Christmas

19 photos Launch gallery

How The Stars Celebrated Christmas

Continue reading Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Loses Power Leaves Thousands Stranded

How The Stars Celebrated Christmas

 

airport , Hartsfield-Jackson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sophia The Robot Wishes Us All A ‘Spectacular…
 56 mins ago
12.19.17
Viral Parrot’s Apple Ringtone Chirp Will Have You…
 58 mins ago
12.19.17
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Kim Burrell Takes a Tumble While Praising The…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Only 13 Days Left Until 2018 And This…
 3 hours ago
12.19.17
Katt Williams Is Refocused With Faux Locs, A…
 18 hours ago
12.18.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 19 hours ago
12.18.17
Nigerian Painter’s Realistic Portraits Might Give You All…
 20 hours ago
12.18.17
Tis’ The Season For Another Holiday Viral Challenge
 22 hours ago
12.18.17
New ‘Trap Kwanzaa Carols’ Playlist Will Have You…
 22 hours ago
12.18.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 23 hours ago
12.18.17
We Can’t Stop Smiling At These North Pole-Ready…
 23 hours ago
12.18.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
These Motivational Tweets Will Help You Make It…
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Loses Power Leaves Thousands Stranded
 1 day ago
12.18.17
photos