Whoever Said White Girls Can’t Dance Hasn’t Met Emilie Brooklyn

Global Grind
Building a Queendom 👑

A post shared by EmilieBrooklyn_ (@emiliebrooklyn_) on

The Internet has been buzzing about Emilie Brooklyn all week after a video of the dancer from Copenhagen killed it in a hip hop battle while her super lit, Black peers cheered her on in the background.

From my battle yesterday🔥 • @stussy

A post shared by EmilieBrooklyn_ (@emiliebrooklyn_) on

 

You can almost feel the energy coming through the screen every time Em gets down. Hit the flip to see Emilie take on the Lemon Dance Challenge.

