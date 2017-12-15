Entertainment News
When Santa Claus Is Really Idris Elba

The star pays a visit to a children's hospital.

Global Grind
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

This Christmas season, we want to continue and highlight all the ways you can give back this holiday season. Idris Elba and rapper Stormzy definitely showed folks how it’s done when they visited the children’s ward of a hospital.

The two stopped by Newham and Whipps Cross in London to pass out gifts to young patients. They didn’t just stop by in any old ugly Christmas sweater. They came fully decked in Santa Claus gear.

Swipe through to see how Team Santa brought the joy for children and staff. Maybe, it’ll give you some ideas for spreading love during the holiday season.

