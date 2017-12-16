Entertainment News
Here’s What A Goofy, Funny, Star Studded Christmas Album By Chance The Rapper Would Sound Like

Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

What do you get when you put Chance The Rapper in a booth with Jeremih, Common, Lena Waithe, some Eggnog and the Christmas Spirit?

You get the best most lit holiday album ever, entitled Merry Christmas Lil Mama. Genius.

 

No word on whether or not the album is the real deal, but it’s scheduled to drop next week. So we’ll find out then.

