Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

The Rock Could Run For President And Save Us From Donald Trump

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
48th NAACP Image Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

According to The Rock, he’s strongly considering running for president in the future. In an interview with Variety, the Jumanji actor says that once he’s done acting, he’s going into politics.

“I couldn’t do both,” he admits. “Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”

The people have wanted The Rock to run for office for some time now.  The movement even spurred its own hashtag on Twitter #TheRock2020.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Rock Could Run For President And Save Us From Donald Trump

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Rock Could Run For President And Save…
 10 hours ago
12.16.17
Trill Cosby: If The Cosby Show Was Made…
 13 hours ago
12.16.17
What Would You Do? Homeless Man Finds $354K…
 14 hours ago
12.16.17
Here’s What A Goofy, Funny, Star Studded Christmas…
 15 hours ago
12.16.17
When Santa Claus Is Really Idris Elba
 1 day ago
12.15.17
Whoever Said White Girls Can’t Dance Hasn’t Met…
 1 day ago
12.15.17
AOL’s Instant Messenger Is Disappearing At Midnight
 1 day ago
12.15.17
Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your…
 2 days ago
12.15.17
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions…
 3 days ago
12.14.17
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 3 days ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 3 days ago
12.14.17
photos