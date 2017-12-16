The Rock Could Run For President And Save Us From Donald Trump

Global Grind

According to The Rock, he’s strongly considering running for president in the future. In an interview with Variety, the Jumanji actor says that once he’s done acting, he’s going into politics.

“I couldn’t do both,” he admits. “Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”

The people have wanted The Rock to run for office for some time now. The movement even spurred its own hashtag on Twitter #TheRock2020.

Cool piece on why I should run for President. Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck..https://t.co/JpkZ4w1eh3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 25, 2016 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

