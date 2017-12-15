Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His Time With This Holiday Commericial

Global Grind

25 years ago today, Dr. Dre dropped one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time with The Chronic.

Today in 1992 Dr. Dre drops The Chronic Haters say Dre fell off

How nigga?

My last album was the Chronic pic.twitter.com/LpdkKsypfU — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) December 15, 2017

Being the innovator that he is, Dre was always ahead of his time when it came to this music thing. Before Beats headphones took over the world and rappers were selling liquor by the boatload, Dr. Dre had another vision in mind. A cloudy vision.

Hit the flip to see that time Dre turned Christmas into a Chronic Christmas.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: