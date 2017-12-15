Music
We Never Thought We’d See The Day Eminem Would Apologize To Kim…

...But here we are.

MTV EMAs 2017 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Eminem apologized to his ex-wife Kim on his new album and fans are understandably stunned. Kim and Em are mortal enemies, at least that’s how the rapper has always made it seem in his music.

In a new song titled “Bad Husband,” he talks about how their relationship went left and raps “I’m sorry, Kim…more than you could ever comprehend.”

Woah. Slow clap, anyone?

There was also this.

photos