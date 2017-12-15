We Never Thought We’d See The Day Eminem Would Apologize To Kim…

Global Grind

Eminem apologized to his ex-wife Kim on his new album and fans are understandably stunned. Kim and Em are mortal enemies, at least that’s how the rapper has always made it seem in his music.

In a new song titled “Bad Husband,” he talks about how their relationship went left and raps “I’m sorry, Kim…more than you could ever comprehend.”

Woah. Slow clap, anyone?

EMINEM JUST APOLOGIZED TO KIM!!!!! I NEVER THOUGHT ID SEE THE DAY #BadHusband #REVIVAL pic.twitter.com/Vc2dE20hWZ — #WOKEN Soldier Sahid (@sconteh18) December 15, 2017

Eminem has an entire song apologizing to Kim on his new album #Revival pic.twitter.com/8L2lJEzbge — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 15, 2017

If Eminem can apologize to Kim on a track publicly then anyone can apologize to someone they have wronged. #Revival — Hunter Kampas (@KampHunty) December 15, 2017

EMINEM'S APOLOGY TO KIM WILL MAKE YOU WEEP.

"…'Cause I loved you but I hated that me

And I don’t wanna see that side again

But I'm sorry, Kim

More than you could ever comprehend

Leaving you was fucking harder than

Sawing off a f***ing body limb"

#Revival pic.twitter.com/tMk8KASjC9 — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) December 15, 2017

There was also this.

It’s 2017 and Eminem is still rapping about Kim. — Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) December 14, 2017

