A Ghetto Christmas Story

Twas da night befo’ Christmas & all in the hood, Not a homie was stirrin cuz it was all good.

The tube socks was hung on the window sill, And we all had smiles up on our grill.

Mookie and BeBe was snug in the crib, In the back bedroom, cuz that’s how we live.

And Moms in her do-rag and me with my nine, Had just gotten busy cuz my girlfriend is fine.

All of a sudden a low rider rolled by, Bumpin’ phat beats cuz the system was fly.

Bumpin’ an thumpin’ from around da way, Was Santa, 8 reindeer and a sleigh.

Da beats was kickin’, da ride was phat, I said, “Yo red Dawg, you all that!”

He threw up a sign and yelled to his boyz,”Ay yo, give it up, let’s make some noise

But don’t worry black, cuz I gots da skillz,I learnt back when I hadda pay da billz.”

Out from his bag he pulled 3 small friends, A credit card, a knife, and a bobby pin.

He slid down the fire exscape smoove as a cat, And busted the window wit’ a b-ball bat.

I said, “Whassup, Santa? Whyd ya bust my place?” He said, “You best get on up out my face!

His threads was all leatha, his chains was all gold,His sneaks was Puma and they was 5 years old.

He dropped down the duffle, Clippers logo on the side.And all I heard as he cruised outta sight,

Was a loud and hearty…..

“WEEESST SIIIIDE!!!!!!

