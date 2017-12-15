News & Gossip
Wow. A Texas Mother Arrested For Son Having 323 Doctor Visits And Having 13 Major Surgeries

Texas authorities believe that Kaylene Bowen suffers from Munchausen by proxy, a complex in which a person repeatedly exaggerates medical symptoms to get attention.

A Texas woman was arrested after allegedly taking her healthy son to the hospital 323 times and making him undergo 13 major surgeries over the last eight years, according to The Star-Telegram.

The newspaper reported that Kaylene Bowen was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with injury to a child. The 34-year-old woman claimed her 8-year-old son Christopher was dying from a rare genetic disorder and was in need of a transplant due to lung cancer.

However, the baby’s father told family court prior that he didn’t believe his son was sick at all.

“It’s horrible for my son, or any kid because obviously, my son is not the only one that has had to go through this type of torture,” Ryan Crawford told the news station.

“The system has to be exposed — all the weaknesses that are in the system — because the kids don’t deserve that.”

Sadly, the eight-year-old was subjected to all kinds of procedures including being placed full-time on oxygen and sometimes used a wheelchair. He was also fitted with a feeding tube, which led to life-threatening blood infections.

Meanwhile, officials believe that Bowen has Munchausen by proxy, which is a complex in which a person repeatedly exaggerates medical symptoms of their children to get attention.

Currently, it’s unknown how the mother convinced medical experts that her son is need of these procedues.

Bowen is behind bars on a $150,000 secured bond. Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, has not publicly commented on the case.

It’s unclear if she’s been given a psych evaluation.

We will be following this case closely and provide updates as they become available. 

photos