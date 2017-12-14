Music
Billionaire Boys Club Is Releasing An N.E.R.D. Capsule Collection

It's only right that the iconic trio get a tribute for their 5th studio album

N.E.R.D. Perform in Atlanta - March 15, 2004

Source: Frank Mullen / Getty

N.E.R.D. excited fans when announcements surfaced confirming that they would indeed be releasing a 5th studio album nearly a decade after their last. The trio’s forthcoming project, No One Ever Really Dies, is set to release on December 15th, and clothing brand Billionaire Boys Club and its sister line, Billionaire Girls Club, just unveiled a brand new capsule collection that is paying tribute to the band’s highly anticipated project. This collaboration isn’t exactly surprising–since Pharrell is the leader of both BBC and N.E.R.D.–but it’s an exciting development nonetheless.

The latest BBC capsule collection was previewed on Instagram and includes hoodies, crewnecks, and t-shirts. The collection serves as an expansion of the Billionaire Boys Club N.E.R.D Hoodie that was first made available at ComplexCon in back in November.

The Billionaire Boys Club x N.E.R.D. capsule collection will be available at the BBC NYC flagship store this Fri., Dec. 15, which is the same day the album comes out.

