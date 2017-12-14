Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina Jolie On A Date She Probably Didn’t Even Know About

There's always another reason to be in your feelings, especially if you're Drake

Global Grind
7 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Drake‘s Instagram page is full of pictures of the 6 God pouting his lips and seductively looking in the distance, so his latest black and white solo dinner photo is nothing new. I mean, the cover of his album Take Care is Drizzy looking  somber at a table by his lonesome, so most of us are pretty used to seeing him in this sort of setting. Being the star he is, Aubrey is used to making headlines for the most minute details, and that’s exactly what happened when he turned this regular photo into a story.

Stood Me Up

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The caption obviously says, “Stood Me Up,” which would seem like it’s just a funny phrase for a photo of the man deemed to always be in his feelings alone at a dinner table. Drake took the caption to the next level by tagging Angelina Jolie–not the real Angelina, who doesn’t seem to have an IG account, but a fan account with a whopping 8 million followers–implying of course that Angelina was the one who stood him up. Newly single from her long-standing relationship with Brad Pitt, it seems Drake finally got his opening to shoot his shot at Ms. Jolie, and he did so through this subtle slam dunk.

https://twitter.com/frappqueen_/status/941231345031716864

If Drake actually got in the same room as Angelina Jolie, it wouldn’t be the first time that the 6 God shocked the internet with his finessing of the most beautiful women/icons on the planet–we all remember how much insanity his picture with Jennifer Lopez caused.  Maybe this is all a set up for the internet to completely freak out once Drake really does get to shoot his real life shot with Angelia Jolie, but until then, some men can learn a thing or two from Aubrey and his subtly smooth versions of a pick up line.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina Jolie On A Date She Probably Didn’t Even Know About

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year…
 13 hours ago
12.14.17
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video…
 15 hours ago
12.14.17
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia…
 16 hours ago
12.14.17
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina…
 16 hours ago
12.14.17
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty…
 17 hours ago
12.14.17
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions…
 18 hours ago
12.14.17
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
photos