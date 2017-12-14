Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia Man From Risking It All

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

With the holidays looming and the country feeling as if it’s a downward spiral, it comes as no surprise that people everywhere are freaking out.

On Tuesday, Fairfax County police arrested a man say stripped naked after crashing his car, assaulted a driver, and jumped on a passing vehicle on southbound Route 28 near Washington Dulles International Airport.

WHSV News in Virginia reported,

“According to police, the man was involved in a three-vehicle hit-and-run collision around around 3:30 p.m. Following the crash, the man got out of his car and assaulted one of the other drivers involved in the accident. He then took off his clothes and jumped on a passing truck, causing damage, before fleeing from the scene.”

Police said he was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries and faces multiple charges. SMH.

 

via GIPHY

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia Man From Risking It All

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year…
 13 hours ago
12.14.17
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video…
 15 hours ago
12.14.17
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia…
 16 hours ago
12.14.17
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina…
 16 hours ago
12.14.17
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty…
 17 hours ago
12.14.17
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions…
 18 hours ago
12.14.17
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
photos