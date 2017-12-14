Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year When It Came To Viral Comedy

Did your fave make the cut?

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Black Twitter

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Folks are known for using the Internet as a source of comic relief — but when it comes to viral content, Black Twitter went all in with the funny this year.

From January to December, these were hands down the best Black Twitter videos of 2017.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year When It Came To Viral Comedy

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year…
 13 hours ago
12.14.17
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video…
 15 hours ago
12.14.17
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia…
 16 hours ago
12.14.17
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina…
 16 hours ago
12.14.17
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty…
 17 hours ago
12.14.17
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions…
 18 hours ago
12.14.17
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 20 hours ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
photos