Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped

Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped

This brings an end to the case that began back in October when Nelly was accused of raping a woman on his tour bus.

After months in limbo rapper Nelly can finally rest easy, as the rape case against him has officially been dropped by prosecutors in the case. The details of the closure of the case were announced earlier this week when prosecutors could not secure a testimony from Nelly’s accuser.

Back in October, Nelly was accused of raping a woman on his tour bus after a performance in Washington. He was initially arrested and released from custody the same day, but the charges remained. However, just days later the victim insisted that she in fact did not want to cooperate in the investigation, which put the prosecution in a difficult position. E! News has the full report on why the case was closed and more.

Via E! News:

After facing accusations of rape, Nelly’s case has been dropped.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the rapper—whose real name is Cornell Haynes, Jr.—after the accuser told investigators she did not want to assist in the prosecution or investigation.

“Police responded to and investigated a sexual assault allegation involving Mr. Haynes,” a statement from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, obtained by E! News, read. “However, within days of her initial report to police, the complainant, through her attorney, informed investigators from the Auburn police department that she did not wish to assist in prosecution or the investigation of Mr. Haynes.”

After being released from jail stemming from the initial arrest, Nelly took to social media to vehemently deny the accusations against him and was confident that he would be cleared of any wrongdoing—and apparently, he was right.

You can check out Nelly’s prior comments below:

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.

[My fans] know me. I assure you I will be vindicated,” part of a tweet read. “And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you.” 

 

