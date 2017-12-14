97.9 The Beat TV News
Ya Ain't Getting In Here Bruh: Tamar Braxton Denied Access To A Dallas Bar [VIDEO]

Wow. I guess it is true that celebrities don’t always get what they want. Tamar Braxton was in Dallas on Monday (12/11/17) and went JR’s Bar and Grill to have a good time–but was denied access. Why? They said she looked like a “gangster.” The Internet went nuts.

According to NBC DFW News, Tamar got turned away because of how she looked and because of JR’s strict policy–which is pretty sad especially in 2017. Tamar posted the video below of her experience to her Instagram account but later deleted it. Surprisingly, one of her fans happened to capture it and upload it to her page.

-Farlin Ave

