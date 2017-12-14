Ya Ain’t Getting In Here Bruh: Tamar Braxton Denied Access To A Dallas Bar [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Wow. I guess it is true that celebrities don’t always get what they want. Tamar Braxton was in Dallas on Monday (12/11/17) and went JR’s Bar and Grill to have a good time–but was denied access. Why? They said she looked like a “gangster.” The Internet went nuts.

#TamarBraxton turned away from bar for looking 'like a #gangster' – NY Daily News (Interesting, no bar is worth all that. I get the not allowing men in with their booty out. Pull pants up, belt, other than that..its still a bar) https://t.co/8KhwnRUayv — AtlPartyCrasher (@AtlPartyCrasher) December 13, 2017

#TamarBraxton was told she could not enter into a bar in Dallas because she was dressed too… https://t.co/GEnJE8NAFZ — JaGurl TV (@JaGurlTV) December 13, 2017

Seriously Tamar Braxton? JR's is not Racist. CHK your bruised narcissist ego & stop yelling race as reason you didn't get in #tamarbraxton — Dee Dee Williams (@DblDeePartyGras) December 13, 2017

#TamarBraxton says Dallas bar banned her from entering because she looked 'gangster' | @guidelive https://t.co/EMNnS4lyam — Dawn Burkes (@DawnBurkes) December 12, 2017

According to NBC DFW News, Tamar got turned away because of how she looked and because of JR’s strict policy–which is pretty sad especially in 2017. Tamar posted the video below of her experience to her Instagram account but later deleted it. Surprisingly, one of her fans happened to capture it and upload it to her page.

-Farlin Ave

