Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having To Defend Her Sexy Image

Lil Kim has maintained a sexy image ever since she emerged on the scene with “Hardcore” in the 90’s. However, at the time, sexually driven lyrics and personas were not widely accepted — especially from women.

During an appearance on the short-lived ‘Rolanda’ show, Lil Kim, her mother, and Ed Lover defend her image and the state of hip-hop against media executives and a police officer.

That time in 1997 when Lil’Kim had to be on the Rolonda Watts show and sit there with her momma, a police officer, a radio exec, an exec from E! And Ed Lover and try not to punch Rolonda shady ass in the face. This episode was called “ Is Lil’Kim sexualizing our children” pic.twitter.com/2qGjmNjm56 — IM THE QUEEN (@bceeteedubz) December 11, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also, watch Lil Kim further discuss her past self-esteem issues.

Idk why the fuck youtube just did this to my heart . I swear anybody talk bad bout Lil’Kim needs to be hit by a bus. Such a fucking queen pic.twitter.com/A39bWWi9qd — IM THE QUEEN (@bceeteedubz) December 2, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

