Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A Big Sister And Her Reaction Is Hilarious

Being an only child is fun while it lasts. You are spoiled and don’t have to worry about sharing any of your toys, clothes or food. However, for many of us, being an only child is a luxury that is short-lived.

This poor dog knows exactly how it feels to be a big sister because her owner has just unveiled that they’re getting a new puppy. The look on this poor dog’s face is hilarious.

When you realise you're not an only child anymore… pic.twitter.com/QWVoAgDXI3 — Petra Hitchens (@Fleimkepa) December 13, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

