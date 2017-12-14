Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A Big Sister And Her Reaction Is Hilarious

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Young African Woman taking selfie with French bulldog

Source: LaraBelova / Getty

Being an only child is fun while it lasts. You are spoiled and don’t have to worry about sharing any of your toys, clothes or food. However, for many of us, being an only child is a luxury that is short-lived.

This poor dog knows exactly how it feels to be a big sister because her owner has just unveiled that they’re getting a new puppy. The look on this poor dog’s face is hilarious.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A Big Sister And Her Reaction Is Hilarious

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 38 mins ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 47 mins ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 53 mins ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 1 hour ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 3 hours ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 14 hours ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 16 hours ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 17 hours ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 19 hours ago
12.13.17
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With…
 22 hours ago
12.13.17
Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White…
 23 hours ago
12.13.17
Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Was “Probably’ Abducted…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Millennials Put Their Aim Where Their Mouths Are…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Never Forget That Time Jamie Foxx Clowned Terrence…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Lil B’s Cooking Show Is What The Food…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
photos