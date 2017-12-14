Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set Of Wheels For His Birthday

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Offset of the rap trio the Migos, celebrated his birthday in Los Angeles with a star-studded Met Gala themed party. At the conclusion of the night, his fiancee Cardi B surprised him with a brand new Rolls Royce Wraith.

Instagram Photo

 

It’s safe to say he’s pretty happy.

Instagram Photo

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set Of Wheels For His Birthday

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 38 mins ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 47 mins ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 53 mins ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 1 hour ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 3 hours ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 14 hours ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 16 hours ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 17 hours ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 19 hours ago
12.13.17
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With…
 22 hours ago
12.13.17
Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White…
 23 hours ago
12.13.17
Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Was “Probably’ Abducted…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Millennials Put Their Aim Where Their Mouths Are…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Never Forget That Time Jamie Foxx Clowned Terrence…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Lil B’s Cooking Show Is What The Food…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
photos