Merry Lit-Mas! 13 Hip Hop Holiday Songs That’ll Have Your Christmas Lit

Global Grind

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — and regardless of the holiday, no one wants a boring, lifeless party.

Sure, classic holiday hits like “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” and “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” gets the nostalgic spirit going, but ain’t no party like a hip hop Christmas party, cause a hip hop Christmas party don’t stop.

Hit the flip for more rhythm & blues and base knocking holiday songs that’ll guarantee a soulful Christmas.

via GIPHY

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: