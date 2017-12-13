Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White House And Folks Are Already Partying

2 reads Leave a comment
After serving 11 months as the nation’s director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison through the Trump administration, Omarosa Manigault‘s duties have officially come to an end. According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Manigault’s resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump’s inauguration.
But did the former Apprentice star really resign, or was she fired, again?
The news of Omarosa’s departure is shocking to some, but not surprising to many:
While others did what they do best on social media and tweeted their best jokes for the #OmarosaIsOverParty.
Hit the flip for more.
