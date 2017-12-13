Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White House And Folks Are Already Partying

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

After serving 11 months as the nation’s director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison through the Trump administration, Omarosa Manigault‘s duties have officially come to an end. According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Manigault’s resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump’s inauguration.

But did the former Apprentice star really resign, or was she fired, again?

The news of Omarosa’s departure is shocking to some, but not surprising to many:

While others did what they do best on social media and tweeted their best jokes for the #OmarosaIsOverParty.

 

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White House And Folks Are Already Partying

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With…
 5 hours ago
12.13.17
Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White…
 6 hours ago
12.13.17
Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Was “Probably’ Abducted…
 8 hours ago
12.13.17
Millennials Put Their Aim Where Their Mouths Are…
 9 hours ago
12.13.17
Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To…
 10 hours ago
12.13.17
Never Forget That Time Jamie Foxx Clowned Terrence…
 11 hours ago
12.13.17
Lil B’s Cooking Show Is What The Food…
 11 hours ago
12.13.17
Cardi B Is The Cutest In Her New…
 11 hours ago
12.13.17
Politician Gets Schooled On National TV And It’s…
 11 hours ago
12.13.17
Fans Get Hype Over Jeezy, Kendrick Lamar &…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Have You Seen Drew From ‘Everybody Hates Chris’…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Fake News: Celebrities Get Caught In Lies Just…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
How Come Those Plastic Cake Containers Make It…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Rips Into The Golden Globes…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Twitter Is Debating The Proper Way To Cut…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Makes A Trip To Doctor…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
photos