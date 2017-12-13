Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White House And Folks Are Already Partying

Global Grind

After serving 11 months as the nation’s director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison through the Trump administration, Omarosa Manigault‘s duties have officially come to an end. According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Manigault’s resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump’s inauguration.

But did the former Apprentice star really resign, or was she fired, again?

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

The news of Omarosa’s departure is shocking to some, but not surprising to many:

African American women voted in unprecedented numbers to catapult Doug Jones to victory. Now the Trump administration fires Omarosa, the only high level African American woman working in the White House. The timing is impeccable. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 13, 2017

Shout outs to all the #BlackWomen, not named Omarosa, who actually had a positive, galvanizing influence on our politics… The mighty women who chose to keep racist fools outta DC, not work for them… — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) December 13, 2017

While others did what they do best on social media and tweeted their best jokes for the #OmarosaIsOverParty.

Black Twitter taking in the news of Omarosa’s firing

(Miss me with resigned) like…. pic.twitter.com/c59qikkyQL — Rylo Ken (@Kennymack1971) December 13, 2017

Omarosa resisting White House security pic.twitter.com/6BObc90l1k — stayflyshoes (@stayflyshoes) December 13, 2017

Hit the flip for more.

