Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For His Money Back After Players Protest Anthem

Details below.

New Orleans Saints v Miami Dolphins

Source: Clive Rose / Getty

A New Orleans Saints season ticket holder is doing the most to show he’s not particularly happy with players protesting police brutality and racial injustice in America. Lee Dragna, according to new reports, is suing the team for an $8,000 ticket reimbursement because apparently, kneeling during the anthem ruins the games.

Dragna filed a lawsuit on Monday according to The New Orleans Advocate, claiming “the rowdy, angry reaction of the people around his seats has made the tickets unusable by him and his family.”

The site goes on to say that Dragna claims the behavior of fans who are upset by the protesting is “borderline dangerous,” but that fault lies with owner Tom Benson, as he’s “allowed” players to make games political.

“It’s my thought pattern that (players) should not be allowed (to protest),” he said, according to The New Orleans Advocate. “If you sell tickets to a gaming event for entertainment, you should not be allowed to turn it political.”

Thoughts?

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

