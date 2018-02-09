Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Black History Month: Madam C.J. Walker

farlinave
4 reads
Leave a comment
Urban Intellectuals Black History Month Cards

Source: Urban Intellectuals / Urban Intellectuals

Today for Black History Month, we recognize Madam C.J. Walker.

Get your Black History Cards here: UrbanIntellectuals.com

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BHM17 logo
Urban Intellectuals Black History Month Cards

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

28 photos Launch gallery

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

BHM17 logo Continue reading Black History Month: Madam C.J. Walker

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

BHM17 logo
Black History Month , Madam C.J. Walker

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Forest Whitaker Perfectly Explains Why Black People Love…
 4 hours ago
02.09.18
If You’re Feeling Single And Petty This Valentine’s…
 5 hours ago
02.09.18
This May Be The Cutest Video We’ve Ever…
 6 hours ago
02.09.18
Bad Gyal Ting: A Thread Of Times Rihanna…
 11 hours ago
02.09.18
Puff Explains The Magic Behind The Infamous “Diddy…
 13 hours ago
02.09.18
Yasss! DIY Takes On A Whole New Meaning…
 19 hours ago
02.08.18
We Day California
Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly…
 19 hours ago
02.08.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Watch Migos Whip it Up In the Kitchen,…
 22 hours ago
02.08.18
Jordan Peele Hilariously Impersonates Chance The Rapper’s ‘Get…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
There’s No Excuse To Miss A Workout After…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
LOL: Groom Has Priceless Reaction Watching His Bride…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Thoughts: Is Tevin Campbell Underrated, Overrated Or Just…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Diddy At His Twins’ Black History Month Play…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Here’s The Latest Trailer For Taraji P Henson…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
photos