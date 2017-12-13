Politician Gets Schooled On National TV And It’s Absolutely Delicious

Global Grind

Roy Moore likely lost last night’s election in Alabama due to his supporters (and those who advise him) not being very bright. Ted Crockett, a spokesperson for the Moore campaign, spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper about gays, Moore’s sexual molestation allegations and more. However, when the subject of Muslims being sworn into office came up, that’s when things got really awkward.

Crockett says Muslims cannot legally hold office because they are unable to swear on the Christian Bible. According to Jake Tapper, that’s fake news.

Watch the video below.

Jake Tapper with the early lead for OWN OF THE DAY.pic.twitter.com/DEXYukB8Ot — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 12, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Well, that was embarrassing.

