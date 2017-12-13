Entertainment News
Cardi B Is The Cutest In Her New Steve Madden Commercial

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Cardi B has ditched her bloody shoes for some more affordable and equally as fabulous Steve Madden heels. In a number of promos that have hit the net, Cardi shows off the new shoes and we must say, she’s quite the convincing salesman.

The shoes are pretty hot! This is yet another win for Bardi!

