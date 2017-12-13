Entertainment News
Never Forget That Time Jamie Foxx Clowned Terrence Howard Live On-Air

While everyone was having fun with Terrence Howard memes over the last week, Jamie Foxx has been hip to the actor’s overuse of the word “mayne” for years now.

Nearly 10 years ago, Foxx visited Big Boy on Power 106 and revealed that he and Howard were feuding over Howard saying Foxx was not that great of a musician. In turn, Foxx clowned Terrence Howard’s acting, saying that he was a one-trick pony. This resulted in a lot of “mayne” dropping.

Watch the video below.

A year later, the two actually ran into each other face to face.

A few years after the run in, Terrence Howard took the high road and visited Sway In The Morning to officially dead the beef and apologize. 

I wonder if these two really solved their differences or if they just avoid each other from then on.

