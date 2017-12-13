Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To Getting Accepting Into Harvard

Global Grind
15 reads
Leave a comment
Harvard University

Source: Darren McCollester Hulton Archive / Getty

Most high school students who applied to colleges earlier than most of their peers are starting to receive acceptance letters.

16-year old Ayrton Little is now a viral sensation after a video of his hype Harvard acceptance made its rounds on the Internet. And unlike most college acceptance reveal videos when the kids are with their families, the best part about Ayrton’s was that his friends were in the background and were just as excited as him when he discovered he’d got into the prestigious University.

 

More students who would be apart of Little’s graduating class of 2022 even reached out and congratulated him on Twitter:

 

But Ayrton isn’t the only one enjoying the viral love from his video. Hit the flip to see Alex The Great’s lit acceptance clip — and congrats to all the students recieving their acceptance letters already.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To Getting Accepting Into Harvard

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Was “Probably’ Abducted…
 4 hours ago
12.13.17
Millennials Put Their Aim Where Their Mouths Are…
 6 hours ago
12.13.17
Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To…
 6 hours ago
12.13.17
Never Forget That Time Jamie Foxx Clowned Terrence…
 7 hours ago
12.13.17
Lil B’s Cooking Show Is What The Food…
 7 hours ago
12.13.17
Cardi B Is The Cutest In Her New…
 7 hours ago
12.13.17
Politician Gets Schooled On National TV And It’s…
 7 hours ago
12.13.17
Fans Get Hype Over Jeezy, Kendrick Lamar &…
 22 hours ago
12.12.17
Have You Seen Drew From ‘Everybody Hates Chris’…
 22 hours ago
12.12.17
Fake News: Celebrities Get Caught In Lies Just…
 22 hours ago
12.12.17
How Come Those Plastic Cake Containers Make It…
 23 hours ago
12.12.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Rips Into The Golden Globes…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Twitter Is Debating The Proper Way To Cut…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Makes A Trip To Doctor…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Daisy Ridley Admit She’s A Huge Beyonce Fan…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B and Offset’s track: “Um Yea”
 3 days ago
12.10.17
photos